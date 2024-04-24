Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Real Fitness, started by Ami Lowes, Hesus Kidd and Collette Pryer, has been working on the goal since expanding its premises in 2022 to Willowburn Trading Estate.

The Northumberland Fitness Movement takes fitness up a level with an expanded timetable offering progressive sessions, including their small group (of 12 people) training functional fitness classes, ‘still fit’ classes aimed for the older population, ‘pre and post natal’ classes specifically for women who are pregnant or have had children, weightlifting with local England weightlifter Rachel Armstrong and a free social run club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ami said: “Mental health's got a huge impact these days due to fitness and movement, so we’re promoting that we're not just a gym, we provide all these other aspects that you don't get in your big chain gyms. We don't just provide the fitness, we provide a community as well.”

The Real Fitness team.

They offer flexible ways to get into fitness, with their pay per session option for the gym and extensive inductions for those joining the six week block of classes, which can be adapted for different needs.

Ami added: "Referring to your normal gym, a lot of people will go and then maybe get a simple programme. They'll do it maybe three times a week and then they'll not be seeing results so they'll just quit. That would be their their cycle and they would keep repeating until they find something that works for them, whereas at Real Fitness everything's programmed progressively.”

The social run club is a new addition to integrate people into the community and support businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ami explained: “There's so many people that move up here move to Alnwick now, some of them don't have any friends so they're always looking to get involved in things. We just thought this would be a great thing to introduce people to us and what we can offer.”