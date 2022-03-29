Alnwick gym-goers go the extra mile to support Ukraine
Members and staff at an Alnwick gym have pulled together to show their support for Ukraine.
No Limits Healthclub organised a two part event to raise funds for the British Red Cross in its work to combat the humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe.
The fundraising efforts started with the gym members putting their best foot forward with the target of completing a combined 100 miles on the cardio equipment.
The donations reached a fantastic £700 which spurred everyone to exceed targets and complete 162 miles.
The gym then enlisted the support of 26 local companies to donate items to be auctioned.
Winning bids came in thick and fast to add a further £900.
In total, a whopping £1,692 was raised.
Zoe Wilkinson said: “The staff at No Limits would like to thank everyone involved.
"Although there are a lot of ongoing struggles in the world right now, we’ve proved there is still a lot of good and we are all stronger together!”