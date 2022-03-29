Alnwick gym-goers go the extra mile to support Ukraine

No Limits Healthclub organised a two part event to raise funds for the British Red Cross in its work to combat the humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe.

The fundraising efforts started with the gym members putting their best foot forward with the target of completing a combined 100 miles on the cardio equipment.

The donations reached a fantastic £700 which spurred everyone to exceed targets and complete 162 miles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fundraising at No Limits in Alnwick.

The gym then enlisted the support of 26 local companies to donate items to be auctioned.

Winning bids came in thick and fast to add a further £900.

In total, a whopping £1,692 was raised.

Zoe Wilkinson said: “The staff at No Limits would like to thank everyone involved.