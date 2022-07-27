Pictured from left to right are: Alnwick Town Football Club chairman, Tommy McKie, marketing manager, Alan Lingwood, president of Alnwick Lions, Tom Deedigan, vice president, Malcolm Pringle, chairman of Alnwick Round Table, Michael Brown and head groundsman Ian Hogg. Picture by John V. Mason.
Alnwick groups help football club prepare for new season
Alnwick Lions and Round Table joined forces to help Alnwick Town Football Club with their new ground maintenance equipment.
By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:29 pm