Alnwick Greenway on track for autumn opening

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The first part of an ambitious project to transform a disused railway line into a new greenway has been completed.

Diggers have been used to clear ditches and remove fallen trees and overgrown debris from a two-mile section of track between Greensfield and Rugley Bridge in Alnwick.

New fencing has also been installed.

The route remains closed while work continues and a bridge still needs to be replaced at Greensfield but the Borderline Greenway Community Interest Group (CIC) is hoping it will reopen as a greenway for walkers and cyclists by the autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The cleared trackbed at Rugley Bridge.The cleared trackbed at Rugley Bridge.
The cleared trackbed at Rugley Bridge.

David Wilson, secretary of the Borderline Greenway Community Interest Group (CIC), has praised the ‘fantastic’ progress made so far and hailed the ‘world class’ Victorian brickwork now visible at Rugley Bridge.

The next stage is to take the trail from Rugley Bridge to Half Crown Well which is overgrown and practically impassable. Work will begin when more funding is secured.

This will take the trail as far as land owned by Alnwick Freeman who have previously pledged improvements.

"We genuinely hope they stick to their public published promise to improve their section of the track for the good of the people of Alnwick,” said Mr Wilson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Progress on the Alnwick Greenway.Progress on the Alnwick Greenway.
Progress on the Alnwick Greenway.

However, it will be possible to do a 2.6-mile circular route returning via Rugley Road.

The long-term aim is to create a greenway for the whole 44-mile section of the old branch line from Alnwick to Cornhill.

It would also connect with Route 1 of the National Cycle Network, creating a 100-mile (170km) loop.

The railway closed in 1953.

Related topics:Work

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice