Alnwick golf club captain holds silent auction to raise money for Cancer Research
and live on Freeview channel 276
The auction is being held for Captain’s Day and there are lots of prizes to be won, ranging from Sunday lunch at the Alnwick Castle Golf Club, four-balls for various golf clubs in the region, as well as non-golf related lots.
Russell said: “Being captain of Alnwick Castle Golf Club, in my eyes, is a huge privilege especially as I've lived in Alnwick all my life. Captain’s Day is always a busy day, one of the busiest of the year, and I always remember my first taste of a Captain’s Day, walking in to the clubhouse and seeing all the prizes on the table and thinking ‘that looks great I would love to win one of those’.
"There is also always a raffle running, with numerous bottles and small golf related prizes. Alongside that, I thought I'd do something a little different this year.”
Russell chose Cancer Research to raise funds for because his wife, Louise, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She has since gone through an operation and radiotherapy, and has now been given the all clear.
Russell added: “Sitting in the Freeman Hospital and seeing so many people affected, seeing tears and smiles or hearing that bell ring just hits home and hits hard. The more money I can raise and the more I can donate toward Cancer Research, may just stop someone else having to go through what my wife did."
Alnwick businesses showed their support by providing some exciting prizes, including a one night bed and breakfast voucher, from September to March, for The Dirty Bottles or Crux, and a one night bed and breakfast stay, worth around £300, in the brand new Bailiffgate Hotel, which will be valid for six months from opening, courtesy of Northumberland Estates. Russell hopes a silent auction will stir some excitement and help them raise more money than normal.
You can bid a minimum of £10 by messaging Russell directly on either Facebook, email via [email protected], or by text or WhatsApp on 07522747244, until 7.30pm on May 26. All proceeds will go to Cancer Research. Tied bids will be decided by a coin toss on the night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.