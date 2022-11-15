Alnwick girl guides take to the airwaves as presenters on Lionheart Radio

Co-leaders Sarah Hutchinson and Rebecca Clements approached the Alnwick-based radio station with the idea in the summer.

Sarah explained: “I read an article in the Gazette back in July, that mentioned that Lionheart Radio needed more presenters, and I discussed it with my co-leader Rebecca.

“We discussed whether it was a viable idea, and then presented it to the girls. To our surprise, the whole unit was keen so we contacted Anne at the station and it has taken off from there.”

2nd Alnwick Guides have been learning the ropes as radio presenters.

Rebecca added: “Each group has been given their own hour on a Thursday, following Amy Miller-Trotter, a student at Duchess’s High School. This is perfect for the Guides as there is a natural progression from Amy’s audience to ours.”

The Guides have each been preparing and rehearsing shows since the start of this term.

So far, two patrols have had their chance on air, with the remaining two to appear over the next two Thursdays.

The hope is that it will become a regular slot – with Sarah and Rebecca also giving it a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd Alnwick Guides have been presenting on Lionheart Radio.

Sarah said: “I wouldn’t ask the girls to try something I’m not willing to try myself, so despite being very nervous about going on air, we’re going to give it a go as well.

"We are desperate for new adult volunteers throughout the units in Alnwick, so we are hoping that someone might listen and be inspired to join us.”