Betty Sarah Fentiman.

The 15-year-old was awarded the title ‘Miss Teen Northumberland’ earlier this year, and will be competing in the UK Galaxy Pageant this weekend.

She will be using this opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by autistic women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so excited to be competing in the UK Galaxy Final,” Betty Sarah said.

Betty Sarah Fentiman with sponsor Julie Robinson.

“As Miss Teen Northumberland I will not only be representing my home county, but also the autistic community.

"I hope that I can inspire other autistic girls and women to stand up and speak out. I would like to show other people who are autistic that they can be who they want, and achieve what they want to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Autism doesn’t have to be a disability or something we should keep hidden. Autistic children should have role models they can look up to.”

Betty Sarah, who is a home learner, is being sponsored by local business, Robinson’s of Alnwick.

‘‘I really want to support local young people, and this is something different for the shop that ties in with the fashion industry”, says Julie Robinson, the shop’s owner and manager.

Betty Sarah is delighted that Robinson’s are her sponsor, and will be wearing one of their dresses at the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad