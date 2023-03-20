News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick girl and Miss Teen Northumberland ready to shine a spotlight on autism at UK Galaxy Pageant

Alnwick teenager, Betty Sarah Fentiman, has been selected to compete in the national grand final of a pageant.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Betty Sarah Fentiman.
The 15-year-old was awarded the title ‘Miss Teen Northumberland’ earlier this year, and will be competing in the UK Galaxy Pageant this weekend.

She will be using this opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by autistic women and girls.

“I am so excited to be competing in the UK Galaxy Final,” Betty Sarah said.

Betty Sarah Fentiman with sponsor Julie Robinson.
“As Miss Teen Northumberland I will not only be representing my home county, but also the autistic community.

"I hope that I can inspire other autistic girls and women to stand up and speak out. I would like to show other people who are autistic that they can be who they want, and achieve what they want to achieve.

"Autism doesn’t have to be a disability or something we should keep hidden. Autistic children should have role models they can look up to.”

Betty Sarah, who is a home learner, is being sponsored by local business, Robinson’s of Alnwick.

‘‘I really want to support local young people, and this is something different for the shop that ties in with the fashion industry”, says Julie Robinson, the shop’s owner and manager.

Betty Sarah is delighted that Robinson’s are her sponsor, and will be wearing one of their dresses at the final.

The grand final will be held in Manchester on March 25, and the winners will be invited to go to the USA later this year to compete for the international title.

