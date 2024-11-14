Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick is all set for the official switch on of its Christmas lights – with a much bigger tree as the focal point of the celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee, a group of around 20 volunteers, have been working every Thursday since May to prepare for the big day by making and mending the town’s iconic lights.

With the help of funding from Alnwick Lions, Alnwick Round Table, Alnwick Town Council and other local businesses, clubs, charities and individuals, they are able to carry on the tradition from their very own workshop in Denwick. Here, they have around 150 displays and roughly 3,500 bulbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Nicholson, chairman of the Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee and a volunteer of 30 years, previously said: “We're limited to what we can do but we try, and we do get through as many as we can.

The Christmas lights team with the original tree, now replaced with a bigger one.

"It’s very military. It's all organised, and hopefully everything goes to plan.”

The original Christmas tree gifted by the Duke of Northumberland was rehomed after complaints on social media about its small size. A replacement was put in place on Sunday.

Gordon Castle, president of Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee, said: “For many decades the Duke of Northumberland has generously donated, without charge, a Christmas tree to be placed in Alnwick Marketplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Traditionally it is erected and decorated by the Christmas Lights Committee, and whilst the team does not specify an exact size, this year’s tree was recognised as being on the small side. We are grateful to Northumberland Estates for responding so promptly.”

A spokesperson from Northumberland Estates said: “Each year, Northumberland Estates is pleased to donate Christmas trees to Alnwick and the surrounding area at no cost. This year, 70 trees have been provided to schools, churches, children's homes, local organisations, and the town of Alnwick. We are proud to work alongside the Alnwick Lights Committee and its dedicated volunteers to help celebrate the town’s festive spirit.

“While the tree in the market place met the requested height, we understand it did not meet everyone’s expectations. We are committed to ensuring the community takes pride in the display, and as such, we have rehomed the original tree and sourced an alternative, which we hope will better capture the town's festive spirit.”

The annual Christmas lights switch-on takes place at Market Place in Alnwick on Friday November 22 at 7pm.