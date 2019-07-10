Roger's Inaugural Cry:Oyez, Oyez, OyezLords, ladies, gentlefolk lend me your ears Forget all your troubles, banish your fearsRoll out the barrel and break open the caskA new town crier has been given the taskOf bringing a fact to banish your bluesI, the town crier will bring you the newsThat all's well in Alnwick, fairest of townsSo pack up your troubles, end all your frowns.Rejoice in knowing that in the North EastA new town crier has come to the feast.John Stevens boots, I can never hope to fillI'll do what I can but I never will.He was a special town crier, beloved by youI can never replace him whatever I doWe are each unique in our own special wayWe can not replicate, whatever they saySo I must learn to be my own manYet honour his name as much as I canI beseech you all, please take heed of my pleaaccept me as me for I cannot be he.God bless the Queen and the memory of John Stevens