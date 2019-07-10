Alnwick gets new Town Crier
Alnwick’s new volunteer Town Crier has been appointed.
Roger Daniel will be carrying out cries in the town centre and at all main Alnwick events over the next few years.
Roger will become a very familiar figure in Alnwick, meeting and greeting tourists, attending the Music Festival in August, Halloween events in October and the Lantern Parade and Christmas Lights Switch-on towards the end of the year.
In his inaugural Cry in the Market Place, Roger paid warm tribute to his predecessor, the late John Stevens who, along with his wife Joyce, was a hugely popular figure in the town.
John started off his town crying career as Alnwick Fair’s common bellman in 1983 gave up in the 1990s when he moved away, but returned in 2002 and took up a post as its first official town bellman since 1878.
Although the role itself is voluntary the budget for the Town Crier’s Livery has been generously funded by Alnwick Town Team, Alnwick Town Council, The Alnwick Garden, The Freemen of Alnwick, Alnwick Lions and Alnwick Rotary.
Roger's Inaugural Cry:Oyez, Oyez, OyezLords, ladies, gentlefolk lend me your ears Forget all your troubles, banish your fearsRoll out the barrel and break open the caskA new town crier has been given the taskOf bringing a fact to banish your bluesI, the town crier will bring you the newsThat all's well in Alnwick, fairest of townsSo pack up your troubles, end all your frowns.Rejoice in knowing that in the North EastA new town crier has come to the feast.John Stevens boots, I can never hope to fillI'll do what I can but I never will.He was a special town crier, beloved by youI can never replace him whatever I doWe are each unique in our own special wayWe can not replicate, whatever they saySo I must learn to be my own manYet honour his name as much as I canI beseech you all, please take heed of my pleaaccept me as me for I cannot be he.God bless the Queen and the memory of John Stevens