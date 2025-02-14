Alnwick GCSE students stepped back in time to learn more about life and medicine in the First World War

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:40 BST
GCSE History students from the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick were able to step back in time to learn more about medicine in the First World War.

Thanks to educational experiences company Frontline Living History, pupils were treated to an interactive and fun history session with plenty of chances to handle artefacts.

The company also supported an after school event for children and families from local primary schools.

The day was made possible by local charity BOOST, working together with the school, to inspire learning and provide opportunities that bring learning.

Children at the Duchess's Community High School during the interactive history event.Children at the Duchess's Community High School during the interactive history event.
Children at the Duchess's Community High School during the interactive history event.

One student said: “I enjoyed the talk a lot. The interactive aspect of the visit allowed you to get a feel of what it was like for the soldiers.”

Another explained how the day helped him prepare for his GCSEs, saying: “It was very educational as we actually saw a Thomas splint, so it will help me remember it for my exam.”

