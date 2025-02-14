Alnwick GCSE students stepped back in time to learn more about life and medicine in the First World War
Thanks to educational experiences company Frontline Living History, pupils were treated to an interactive and fun history session with plenty of chances to handle artefacts.
The company also supported an after school event for children and families from local primary schools.
The day was made possible by local charity BOOST, working together with the school, to inspire learning and provide opportunities that bring learning.
One student said: “I enjoyed the talk a lot. The interactive aspect of the visit allowed you to get a feel of what it was like for the soldiers.”
Another explained how the day helped him prepare for his GCSEs, saying: “It was very educational as we actually saw a Thomas splint, so it will help me remember it for my exam.”
