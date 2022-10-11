And as a result of the tie-up, Alnwick AllStars have been gifted with colourful T-shirts to wear to future gigs.

Ian McAllister, strategic head of marketing and communications at the Alnwick Garden, said: “We were blown away with the AllStars when they came in to sing for our visitors.

"They were full of enthusiasm and passion and had plenty of toes tapping to their singing!

Alnwick Allstars show off their new T-shirts.

"We are delighted to be able to support our local community and can’t wait to welcome them back again next time.”

The choir launched in March with just six members, and have quickly grown to have more than 60 keen singers. They meet weekly at St James Church, Pottergate, to practice.

Earlier this year, the choir secured funding from the Community Foundation, which was spent on equipment to improve performances.

The choir is run by a team of volunteers who organise the meetings, performances and decide which 60s, 70s and 80s songs to learn.

Phil Burns, choir member, said: “There can’t be many better ways to lift your spirits and put a big smile on your face than to sing great songs with lovely people in a completely relaxed atmosphere.”

Fellow singer Ro Johnston added: “It has been so refreshing to be able to join a choir without having to go through an audition process or feel judged.”

The choir has seen other successes recently, with Carlo’s Fish and Chip restaurant naming an ice cream flavour after them.