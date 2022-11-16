Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail returns with addition of giant 39m toboggan run

The gardens are dedicated to making this Christmas the most affordable yet, with tickets available from £10.50 for the popular light and sound event, open from November 29 until January 1.

Winner of the 2021 North East Tourism Gold Award for Experience of the Year, The Light Trail is set to dazzle visitors with a brand-new theme and never before seen installations which will be accompanied by a festive musical track.

Alongside the Light Trail is an exciting new addition of the towering, 39-metre long toboggan which has been taking shape. This will accompany weekends of live music, festive dining and late-night shopping.

The Alnwick Garden.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing said: “We know this festive season will look a lot different for people this year and we want to make sure that this Christmas can be just as magical.”

Discussing the decision to keep tickets prices affordable, Ian continued: “We pride ourselves on affordability and making Christmas as accessible as we can. The addition of The Toboggan is incredibly exciting, and we can’t wait to see our guests give it a go!”

To keep the price down, visitors can enjoy a festive weekend hosted by the gardens without buying a ticket. Each weekend live music will be performed alongside a cocktail bar, cheese stands and a hog roast which won’t require entry to the gardens.

Tickets for The Alnwick Garden’s Winter Light Trail can be purchased at alnwickgarden.com.

Alnwick Garden Light Trail.

Alnwick Garden in the winter.

The Gardens are hoping to make this year as affordable as possible.

The Light Trail is launching on November 29.

The Light Trail is open to people of all ages.