Alnwick Garden wins gold award from Visit England

The Alnwick Garden.

It is among 76 winners of Visit England’s visitor attraction accolades for 2020 and 2021 recognising the outstanding visitor experiences on offer across the country.

Awards are based on the scores they gained in their annual visitor attraction quality scheme assessment by VisitEngland.

Mark Brassell, director at The Alnwick Garden said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team here at The Alnwick Garden for achieving the gold accolade.

"It is something we set our sights on a number of years ago and it has taken a huge effort to get there.

"To achieve this in a pandemic-impacted year has made it even more rewarding.

"We have an brilliant hard working team of staff, volunteers and trustees dedicated to fulfilling The Duchess of Northumberland’s vision and to be recognised in this way makes all the hard work worthwhile.

"I’d also like to express my thanks for the hundreds of thousands of visitors that have come back and supported us since reopening.”

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “I’m so pleased to see our visitor attractions back in the spotlight with these accolades that recognise the amazing experiences available across the country.

"They also acknowledge the people who bring the attractions to life through their unparalleled customer service. They are the ones who make an attraction the most ‘welcoming’ and give life to the ‘Best Told Story’ whilst the quality of the attractions themselves are rewarded with ‘Quality Food and Drink’ and ‘Hidden Gem’ and of course ‘Gold’ for best all-rounders.”

In September, The Alnwick Garden won gold at the Northumbria in Bloom awards as joint winner of the best tourist or visitor attraction category.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.