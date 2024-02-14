Alnwick Garden invites nominations for romantic gesture that's perfect for Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout February, the attraction is inviting people to nominate their partner, friend, or loved one for personal plaque in its enchanting Rose Garden, home to over 3000 English shrub roses and climbers.

The competition is in celebration of The Alnwick Garden’s 20-year working relationship with David Austin Roses, a renowned family business that has been cultivating and supplying roses since 1961.

The public can nominate a special person through social media on Facebook (@TheAlnwickGarden) or on Instagram (@alnwickgarden) with the hashtag ‘#ARoseByAnyOtherName’ until the end of the month.

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden.

The long-standing relationship with David Austin Roses has seen The Alnwick Garden’s Rose Garden boast diverse variations of the iconic flower, such as The James L. Austin, The Barbara Austin and The Francine Austin.

In particular, the partnership has given The Garden the opportunity to showcase the specially bred Alnwick Rose, which was first revealed by David Austin Roses at the 2001 Chelsea Flower Show.

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden said: “Establishing and maintaining long-term partnerships with independent businesses is important to us all at The Alnwick Garden.

“To celebrate a 20 year relationship this month with David Austin Roses is a true milestone. A rose nomination is the perfect way to share this flourishing relationship with our visitors and we look forward to receiving the details of the nominees.”

The Rose Garden at Alnwick Garden.

Visitors can also honour a special person by dedicating a tree in the beautiful Cherry Blossom Orchard all year round.

Ian McAllister, strategic head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden added: “Voted the most romantic garden in the UK, this competition is a truly unique gesture in celebration of relationships, whether that be romantic or working.

"We’re delighted to offer the local community the opportunity to bring their love story to life in our Rose Garden, as we work to ensure that every aspect of The Garden reflects the people who visit and enjoy it.”

