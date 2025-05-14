A new sensory garden has taken root at The Hub@Parkhead in Ashington, thanks to a special partnership with The Alnwick Garden’s ‘Growing Together Northumberland’ programme funded by The National Lottery.

The idea blossomed after a chance meeting at Woodhorn Museum between Ben Shanks, a horticultural officer at Alnwick Garden, and staff from The Hub@Parkhead - a day service for adults with learning disabilities, run by regional charity St Cuthbert’s Care.

Ben kindly offered his time and expertise to help members at the Hub design and plant their own sensory garden.

With Ben’s guidance, members spent a day in the Hub gardens enjoying the sunshine while planting fragrant herbs, mint, scented clematis and soft grasses. The result is a calming space full of fragrance and texture - designed to be enjoyed all year round.

Stephen, one of the members, said: “It reminds me of helping on my dad’s allotment when I was younger. I loved every minute!”

Hub@Parkhead Manager, Claire added: “This garden is about much more than plants — it’s about connection, wellbeing and community. We’re so grateful to Ben and to the National Lottery for helping us make this dream a reality.”

“The Hub@Parkhead is an amazing day service for adults with learning disabilities,” said Ben. “I had such a great day helping plant up the sensory garden. The staff are lovely and the service users were so helpful and full of enthusiasm. I can’t wait to see how the Garden flourishes.”

The Hub@Parkhead supports adults with learning disabilities through a range of creative, social and therapeutic activities. The garden will now be maintained by members.