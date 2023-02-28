The council is keen to hear public views on climate-related issues in the county in order to develop plans in place to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Local people will be given the chance to share their perspectives on climate change on Thursday, March 30, between 5.45pm and 7.30pm at Alnwick Garden, which will later be used to shape the council’s Climate Change Action Plan for the next three years.

Following a short presentation from the climate change team, discussions will take place about three main subjects: renewables, energy efficiency and fuel poverty, reducing transport emissions or natural resources and land management.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, council leader and portfolio holder for climate change, said: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats of our time. We know the importance of acting on climate change in our county and have already made good progress to help mitigate its effects.

“But we cannot do this alone and need everyone to do their bit, however small. This event is an opportunity for us to go out and speak to our local communities and find out about their challenges on the ground and explore ways we can work together to overcome these.

“I hope to see as many faces there as possible and seeing what solutions we can come up with together.”