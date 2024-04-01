Alnwick Garden embraces the future with artificial turf transformation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than just aesthetic appeal, the decision to replace the natural grass, reduces the maintenance burden, lowers costs, and promotes environmental benefits.

With the climate changing and rain wreaking havoc on the upkeep of The Garden each year, CEO Mark Brassell carefully considered the changes to be made, and believes it will promote a more harmonious connection with the wider event spaces and features across the Garden including the Poison Garden, Rose Garden and the Cherry Blossom Orchard.

“By embracing artificial turf, we can ensure that The Alnwick Garden is a luscious green every day of the year for our visitors,” he stated.

“Our team of gardeners dedicate themselves tirelessly to making sure The Garden exhibits its best form throughout the year, and for us, our artificial turf will enable this. It will help reduce water and energy consumption and cut down on maintenance costs.”

The use of artificial turf is becoming an increasingly popular choice for various landscapes due to its high resilience, weatherproof nature and minimal maintenance requirements.

The first phase of the installation will happen this spring with full completion in time for winter.

Throughout the process, The Alnwick Garden will also hold a series of workshops for budding gardeners and visitors to learn about the benefits of artificial turf and its installation.

Mr Brassell added: “The new ‘grassed’ area will add a modernistic appeal that symbolises our ethos to blend heritage and innovation harmoniously and I am sure visitors will appreciate this and love the new look.”

The Alnwick Garden was revived and developed by the Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, in 1997 as a ‘garden for everyone’, and belongs to charity, The Alnwick Garden Trust.