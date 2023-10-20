Alnwick Garden competition winners get their photographic memories put up in lights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 500 entries were received, with visitors sharing treasured memories including yearly family traditions, fun with friends, or a timeline of growing children.

From Monday, the 11 finalists will see their special moments up in lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be showcased on large format digital billboards and displays across the North East, making their mark on spots such as the Tyne Bridge, Northumberland Street and the Utilita Arena for the entire week.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Lesley Hush, one of the finalists.

Ruth McGivern, digital marketing officer at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to our competition and found it a real challenge to select the finalists. All of the entry images were all truly beautiful in their own distinctive way!

“Tradition and sentimentality play a huge part for people, especially at Christmas, and our Winter Light Trail has become a part of the traditions that families hold close to their hearts.

“For people across the North East, the Winter Light Trail holds special meaning. It’s truly unique that the entire region will be able to share in these memories, and we hope that this wholesome and warm feeling will be imparted to passers-by who can now see these special moments brought to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad