Alnwick fundraising event for Ukraine

The Blue Bell Inn and Orange Box have teamed up to hold a jumble sale, tombola, cake stall and more.

Jackie McDougall, landlady at the Blue Bell, said: “We had a massive collection for Ukraine which has now been sent away but there were lots of clothes and other stuff left over so we’re having this jumble sale with all the proceeds going into the Ukraine fund.

"The response of the Alnwick community over the past few weeks has been absolutely amazing – but we’d still take a few more raffle prizes if anyone wants to donate.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie McDougall from The Blue Bell Inn, Alnwick.