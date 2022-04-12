Alnwick fundraising event for Ukraine
A fundraising sale in aid of Ukraine has been organised in Alnwick.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:38 am
The Blue Bell Inn and Orange Box have teamed up to hold a jumble sale, tombola, cake stall and more.
Jackie McDougall, landlady at the Blue Bell, said: “We had a massive collection for Ukraine which has now been sent away but there were lots of clothes and other stuff left over so we’re having this jumble sale with all the proceeds going into the Ukraine fund.
"The response of the Alnwick community over the past few weeks has been absolutely amazing – but we’d still take a few more raffle prizes if anyone wants to donate.”
It is being held at the Orange Box warehouse, Station Yard, Wagonway Road, on Thursday, April 21 from 10am.