News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Alnwick freemasons help with transport costs for Coquetdale charity

Freemasons from Alnwick have donated funds to ensure that vulnerable people can easily get to community warm hubs.

By Ian Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 1:17pm

Members of Coquetdale Lodge in the town handed over a cheque for £250 to the local community transport organisation - UCCT (Upper Coquetdale Community Transport).

UCCT has been providing transport solutions in rural communities for over 10 years and operate a 16-seater minibus equipped to transport the mobility impaired. They also operate one hybrid vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomson Bathgate from Coquetdale Lodge, explaining why the donation was so important, said: “Everyone is affected by the cost-of-living crisis but for those living in hard-to-reach rural areas, it can be especially difficult for disabled people and the elderly.

Thomson Bathgate presents a cheque for £250 to Lesley Leeson from UCCT.
Most Popular

"UCCT are providing transport to warm hubs and spaces where people can keep warm through the winter months.

"Transport costs are expensive, and our donation will be used to help provide transport including the administration costs of the service, vehicle running costs for trips, volunteer driver expenses, insurance, and promotional expenses.”

FreemasonsAlnwick