Members of Coquetdale Lodge in the town handed over a cheque for £250 to the local community transport organisation - UCCT (Upper Coquetdale Community Transport).

UCCT has been providing transport solutions in rural communities for over 10 years and operate a 16-seater minibus equipped to transport the mobility impaired. They also operate one hybrid vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson Bathgate from Coquetdale Lodge, explaining why the donation was so important, said: “Everyone is affected by the cost-of-living crisis but for those living in hard-to-reach rural areas, it can be especially difficult for disabled people and the elderly.

Thomson Bathgate presents a cheque for £250 to Lesley Leeson from UCCT.

"UCCT are providing transport to warm hubs and spaces where people can keep warm through the winter months.