Statistics show that it has distributed well over 4,000 parcels and supported over 350 households in Alnwick and the surrounding areas.

Chairman Clive Gibson said: “The generosity of the community has been outstanding and we currently have sufficient funds to see us comfortably into next year.

“We still need, however, donations of non-perishable food as our shelves are often empty.

Packers at Alnwick District Food Bank.

“With winter approaching we anticipate difficult times ahead and quite possibly a surge in demand, so we want to be in a position to maintain our service over the coming months.

"We ask that you continue to dig deep as the days become shorter and colder.”

The food bank has also cut back on its use of plastic, packing parcels in either cardboard boxes or bags for life. Clients return the empty box/bag and exchange it for a full one.

Visit www.alnwickdistrictfoodbank.co.uk for details of what is needed.

A food bank parcel.