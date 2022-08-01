A three-day event was organised by Market Place Europe, which manages the town’s twice-weekly market.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the sights and smells of international and local traders serving up delicious treats and snapped up artisan crafts on sale.

The food festival had been in limbo since 2019 when Local Living, a social enterprise, relinquished its market licence and then Covid struck.

Market Place took over management of the market last July following the withdrawal of Geraud UK. It is operated under contract from Northumberland Estates.

Pictures by Jane Coltman.

1. Alnwick Food Festival 1 Alnwick Food Festival 2022. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2. Alnwick Food Festival 2 Alnwick Food Festival 2022 Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Alnwick Food Festival 3 Alnwick Food Festival 2022. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4. Alnwick Food Festival 4 Alnwick Food Festival 2022. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales