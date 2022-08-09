Alnwick Flower Festival makes successful return

There were 36 arrangements on display in St Michael’s Church on Bailiffgate during the four-day festival.

Mayor Geoff Watson, who officially opened the event, said: “The flower arrangements on show were very impressive. The skill of the people who created the arrangements is obvious and the display reminded me how beautiful the natural world is.

"This year’s theme is ‘give thanks’ and that is very appropriate because as well as the individual messages of thanks for each arrangement we can give thanks that we have come through the pandemic and are able to attend events like this again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Frater from St Paul’s, Michelle Duff from St Michael's, Mayor Geoff Watson and Cllr Dianne Watson. Picture: Jane Coltman

The festival was organised jointly by St Michael’s and St Paul’s churches.