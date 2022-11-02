Alnwick fireworks displays over the years
Remember, remember some great memories of Bonfire Night down the years.
Here are 21 pictures from Alnwick events over the past few years to get you in the mood for this year’s fireworks display on Saturday, November 5.
The gates at Alnwick Rugby Club will open at 6.30pm, and the first rocket is due to be launched at 7.30pm.
Kids will be able to enjoy Slaters funfair, and there will be food and drink from the rugby club. Entrance on the night is available at £6 per adult and £4 per child. Alternatively, to book tickets go to www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk
