Alnwick fire station launches recruitment drive

In common with many other stations around the country, Alnwick has operated below its optimum number of firefighters in recent years.

Crew member Georgina Tetley-Paul said: “We could ideally do with another seven or eight recruits to help the station run as smoothly as we’d like it to.

"At the moment there is a big ask on the crew we do have, although they’re always ready to go above and beyond when needed.”

Alnwick fire crew at a recent presentation to departing firefighter Jack Cook.

There is a need for on call (retained) firefighters who are available for day-time cover.

“On-call firefighters have normal every-day lives and jobs but respond to a variety of emergencies when their pager goes off,” explains Georgina.

“They get the same level of training as wholetime firefighters and are paid for their work.

“Physical fitness is the main criteria to meet. There is no upper age limit.”

Alnwick fire station.

The Alnwick crew gets just under 400 call-outs per year, from road traffic collisions and animal rescues to automatic fire alarms and providing assistance to North East Ambulance Service and Northumbria Police.

There is also a strong focus on prevention work such as education in schools and community groups, safety and welfare visits to vulnerable members of the community, risk information visits to business and other relevant premises and hydrant maintenance.

There are opportunities for training and skills development including first aid at work, trauma care, defibrillator use, HGV certificates and health and risk assessments.

Joining the crew can also help improve social skills, teamwork and self-discipline.

On-call firefighters are contracted to respond to emergency calls within their local area for 90 hours per week. They must also attend a two-hour training session per week and live or work within eight minutes of the station based on Lionheart Enterprise Park.

An on-call recruitment course is planned in June.

Potential recruits would also be invited to attend a Monday evening training session.

Support can be given with the application process.

To find out more, call 01670 621126 or email: [email protected]