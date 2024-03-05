Alnwick event to showcase the diverse range of volunteering opportunities available
The event has been organised by Alnwick Town Council and is supported by more than 30 local charities and community groups.
The aim is to showcase the diverse range of volunteering opportunities available in the area.
It takes place on Saturday, April 27, from 10am to 2pm. Feel free to drop by anytime.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “If you want to learn new skills, get experience, give something back, or just learn more about your community then this fair is for you. Attending groups cover a diverse range of volunteering opportunities in areas such as history, sports, youth, environment and more.”
For any inquiries, please email [email protected]