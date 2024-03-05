Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event has been organised by Alnwick Town Council and is supported by more than 30 local charities and community groups.

The aim is to showcase the diverse range of volunteering opportunities available in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place on Saturday, April 27, from 10am to 2pm. Feel free to drop by anytime.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick. Picture: Jane Coltman

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “If you want to learn new skills, get experience, give something back, or just learn more about your community then this fair is for you. Attending groups cover a diverse range of volunteering opportunities in areas such as history, sports, youth, environment and more.”