Alnwick DJ receives confirmation of new world record

His attempt on the most consecutive live radio breaks in rhyme has now been officially certified by Record Setters.

The Lionheart Radio presenter challenged the record live on-air in January, passing the previous record of 17 and completing 32 breaks in rhyme.

Video evidence has now been reviewed and the record confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Bernstein.

"It feels fantastic that I’ve now got the certificate to prove it,” said Ron.

"The previous record had stood for almost ten years so I’m wondering how long mine will last.

"It needed a fair amount of preparation and thought but executing it wasn’t that difficult – not like climbing up a mountain or something. But I’m very pleased to be a record setter.”

Ron has completed over 600 shows with the Alnwick based station where he has volunteered for the past seven years.