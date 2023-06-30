In the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) ballet examinations, 52 pupils took dance exams and 22 pupils have taken class awards. The results included a high distinction and 23 distinctions.

In the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) modern and tap examinations, 113 pupils took exams with 75 awarded distinctions.

Emily Breeze is currently in her second year at Morea College for Dance and Performing Arts in Cheltenham and has already gained her ballet teaching qualification certificate.

Pupils with their ballet exam certificates.

Rowan Powell is a second year student at Newcastle university studying Performing Arts, while Jennifer Davis gained a placement at Laban Conservatoire in London and started her full time training in Contemporary Dance in September.

Cora Drummond has completed her three year training at Bird College and now embarks on a dance and performing career following in the footsteps of previous students including Jack Greaves, David Brewis, Daniel Hope, Kristin Thompson, Lily Horgan, Bronwen Stout and Caitlin Brown.

Having gained her teaching qualifications while studying at Morea College, Bronwen has now returned to the school and has commenced teaching ballet, modern and tap.

On July 8, students will be presenting some extracts of their class work at Alnwick Playhouse and will return there again next year for another summer show on July 12-13, 2024.

Senior students with their certificates for modern exams.

Principal teacher and examiner Carole Moseley, vice principal Joanne Burn and senior teacher Emily Grahamslaw are delighted with their students’ successes.

Classes are held in Alnwick, Amble and Rothbury and cover ballet, modern theatre, tap, jazz, contemporary and street dance.

Senior ballet students who took the Discovering Repertoire exam.

Junior students receiving their certificates for modern exams.

Students receiving their certificates for modern exams.