An American woman living in Alnwick says local dance classes have changed her life.

Barbara Slade, 70, moved to the town with her wife Jane and was struggling to settle in and find things to do that she truly enjoyed.

As a former dancer, Barbara came across Forever Yung Dance who teach ballroom and Latin dance across Northumberland. She has since fallen in love with the classes, crediting them for huge benefits to her physical health, mental health and relationship.

She explained: “I was feeling like there was nothing to do here, and it was so hard for me. In the beginning of the year, I was thinking I need to do something otherwise we can't stay here.

The Forever Yung black-and-white themed social dance in June.

“I went to a class and ended up signing up for a private lesson and it has become the joy of my life. My wife, who has never danced a moment in her life, is getting so good.

"It has made me not only feel like I can live here now, but it has just made me so happy in life. It has done wonders for our relationship that we can now share this together and it's so good for your brain.”

Ken Yung, who owns the dance company, moved to the area with his wife after running a successful studio in Canada for a number of years.

Describing his students in Northumberland, he said: “It’s been really rewarding for me to see how much people have progressed. I have students who have been with me for years and really enjoy it.

“People are doing dancing they never thought they were capable of doing and it has become a major part of their life. They really look forward to their lessons and they get so much out of it, so its been life-changing for a lot of people like Barbara.”

Ken not only teaches group and private classes, but hosts bi-monthly social dances in Harbottle.

Barbara added: “He's got such a loyal following here, they’ve all learned to dance which as you age is the best thing you can do for your health.

“Ken is an amazing teacher – he is kind, patient, and encouraging. But he has also created this whole group where people know each other and have formed friendships.”