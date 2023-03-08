News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Alnwick couple win competition to attend premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The lucky winner of an Alnwick Story Fest competition has won tickets to walk the red carpet and see the premiere of a new Hollywood blockbuster.

By Charlie Watson
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Louisa Casini was over the moon to win tickets to the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, after attending a film making workshop hosted by Thomas Bently, the assistant director, during the recent Alnwick Story Fest.

Louisa, who has lived in Alnwick for four years with her husband Neil and two sons, will be travelling down to London to attend the event alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Pine and Hugh Grant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Fest was such a great event for Alnwick and I hope that they can build upon their success next year.

Louisa and Neil and family.
Louisa and Neil and family.
Louisa and Neil and family.
Most Popular

"I was thrilled to hear that I’d won the competition and I’m really excited to attend the film premiere. My husband and I are both big film fans and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”

AlnwickHollywoodLondon