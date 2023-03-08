Alnwick couple win competition to attend premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The lucky winner of an Alnwick Story Fest competition has won tickets to walk the red carpet and see the premiere of a new Hollywood blockbuster.
Louisa Casini was over the moon to win tickets to the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, after attending a film making workshop hosted by Thomas Bently, the assistant director, during the recent Alnwick Story Fest.
Louisa, who has lived in Alnwick for four years with her husband Neil and two sons, will be travelling down to London to attend the event alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Pine and Hugh Grant.
She said: “Fest was such a great event for Alnwick and I hope that they can build upon their success next year.
"I was thrilled to hear that I’d won the competition and I’m really excited to attend the film premiere. My husband and I are both big film fans and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”