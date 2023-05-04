News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick couple receive surprise card from King Charles and Queen Camilla on their diamond wedding anniversary

Alnwick couple Norman and Eileen Adam have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

By Ian Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:51 BST

They were delighted to receive a surprise card from King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them on their diamond anniversary.

The couple married at Alnwick registry office on May 4, 1963 and had four children Mandy, George, Mary and Dawn.

Norman had several jobs including as a miner and a delivery driver for Farrs of Alnwick.

Norman and Eileen Adam with their card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.Norman and Eileen Adam with their card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Eileen, along with looking after the children has spent most of her life devoted to knitting crafts and making things for a range of charities including HospiceCare North Northumberland which looked after their son George in his final months; Mind and Sole Alnwick; Alder Hey Children’s Hospital making animation props for palliative children; dementia charities as Norman now has dementia; and many more.

To celebrate they had brunch at the Running Fox, and are having a celebratory gathering with extended family and friends on King Charles III’s coronation day.

Norman and Eileen Adam.Norman and Eileen Adam.
