Alnwick couple raise 'staggering' £5,000 for charity from Halloween House display
An Alnwick couple have handed over the ‘staggering’ proceeds from their annual Halloween House display.
Leo and Charlotte Watson turned their Allerburn Lea home into a horror-themed show to entertain the local community.
And generous donors helped them raise over £5,000 for Chameleon Buddies.
"We have raised a staggering £5,010.86 for our chosen charity,” said Leo.
Chameleon Buddies is a small local charity helps women in the UK and Kenya. The charity is a passionate advocate for providing hope for people struggling to live with life changing injuries following traumatic childbirths, and aims to help women and their families adapt to these changes.
The donations will help provide birth trauma and stoma workshops in Northumberland, with excess stoma supplies sent to Kenya.
Last year they raised nearly £3,000 for The Samaritans and Lymphoma Action.