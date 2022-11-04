Leo and Charlotte Watson turned their Allerburn Lea home into a horror-themed show to entertain the local community.

And generous donors helped them raise over £5,000 for Chameleon Buddies.

"We have raised a staggering £5,010.86 for our chosen charity,” said Leo.

Alnwick's Halloween House.

Chameleon Buddies is a small local charity helps women in the UK and Kenya. The charity is a passionate advocate for providing hope for people struggling to live with life changing injuries following traumatic childbirths, and aims to help women and their families adapt to these changes.

The donations will help provide birth trauma and stoma workshops in Northumberland, with excess stoma supplies sent to Kenya.