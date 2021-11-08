Alnwick couple celebrate 60 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows
A couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
A party was organised to help Hector and Marjorie Hewes mark their special day at Castleview Care Home in Alnwick.
Staff wanted to help lift everyone’s mood after the difficulties of enforced visitor restrictions and isolation procedures during the Covid pandemic.
So, with the help of a number of people in the local community, they went about making it a day to remember.
Staff decorated the main dining room, transforming it in a wedding venue to be proud of.
Vicar of St Michael’s, Rev Canon Paul Scott, kindly agreed to perform a renewal of the vows ceremony.
Simply Flowers in Alnwick donated beautiful flowers for the occasion and a local bakery donated a wonderful personalised cake.
All the residents joined in, making an effort dressed in their best wedding attire, wedding hats and button holes included, while staff dressed for the occasion wearing hats and fancy fascinators.
A piper also attended and an Elvis Presley tribute act provided the entertainment.
Family members were also in attendance, with one daughter even tuning in via Skype from Australia.
Kitchen staff at the home prepared an amazing buffet, which was enjoyed by all.
Mr and Mrs Hewes were also delighted to receive a card from The Queen.
The celebratory event at the Howling Lane home was held on October 28.
Castleview Care Home manager Stephen Dunn said: “The day was enjoyed by all giving us all a boost away from the daily worry of Covid.”