Alnwick couple celebrate 60 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows

Diamond wedding anniversary celebrations for Hector and Marjorie Hewes.

A party was organised to help Hector and Marjorie Hewes mark their special day at Castleview Care Home in Alnwick.

Staff wanted to help lift everyone’s mood after the difficulties of enforced visitor restrictions and isolation procedures during the Covid pandemic.

So, with the help of a number of people in the local community, they went about making it a day to remember.

Hector and Marjorie Hewes cut a cake on their diamond wedding anniversary.

Staff decorated the main dining room, transforming it in a wedding venue to be proud of.

Vicar of St Michael’s, Rev Canon Paul Scott, kindly agreed to perform a renewal of the vows ceremony.

Simply Flowers in Alnwick donated beautiful flowers for the occasion and a local bakery donated a wonderful personalised cake.

All the residents joined in, making an effort dressed in their best wedding attire, wedding hats and button holes included, while staff dressed for the occasion wearing hats and fancy fascinators.

Castleview Care Home guests at the diamond wedding celebrations of Hector and Marjorie Hewes.

A piper also attended and an Elvis Presley tribute act provided the entertainment.

Family members were also in attendance, with one daughter even tuning in via Skype from Australia.

Kitchen staff at the home prepared an amazing buffet, which was enjoyed by all.

Mr and Mrs Hewes were also delighted to receive a card from The Queen.

An Elvis impersonator provided entertainment.

The celebratory event at the Howling Lane home was held on October 28.

Castleview Care Home manager Stephen Dunn said: “The day was enjoyed by all giving us all a boost away from the daily worry of Covid.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.