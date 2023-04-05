Louisa Casini was over the moon to win tickets to the first UK screening of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, after attending a film-making workshop hosted by Thomas Bently, the assistant director, during the recent Alnwick Story Fest which took place in February.

Louisa, who has lived in Alnwick for four years with her husband Neil and two sons, travelled down to London to attend the event alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Pine and Hugh Grant.

She said: “We had a fantastic time at the premiere despite the wet weather! It was such a great thing to be part of. I’m so pleased we were able to go. Everything went very smoothly and we really enjoyed the film too - it was a lot of fun.”