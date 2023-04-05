Alnwick couple attended premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves thanks to Story Fest
The lucky winner of the Alnwick Story Fest competition has walked the red carpet with her husband and watched the premiere of a new Hollywood blockbuster.
Louisa Casini was over the moon to win tickets to the first UK screening of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, after attending a film-making workshop hosted by Thomas Bently, the assistant director, during the recent Alnwick Story Fest which took place in February.
Louisa, who has lived in Alnwick for four years with her husband Neil and two sons, travelled down to London to attend the event alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Pine and Hugh Grant.
She said: “We had a fantastic time at the premiere despite the wet weather! It was such a great thing to be part of. I’m so pleased we were able to go. Everything went very smoothly and we really enjoyed the film too - it was a lot of fun.”