Alnwick councillor Dianne Watson sets up new Townswomen's Guild branch
A social group for women has been set up by an Alnwick councillor.
Dianne Watson has launched a Townswomen’s Guild, where members meet once a month to enjoy each other’s company, make friends and enjoy events and crafts.
She explained: “I was looking to join the WI before Covid, but obviously that didn’t happen, and then I sadly discovered that Alnwick no longer had a WI branch.
"I wanted to be part of an active women’s group and as not everyone has transport to take them to existing but outlying groups, I wanted to form a group in Alnwick.
“We have just had our first meeting and it was a success. It was very friendly, and everyone was very enthusiastic.
"Meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month between 6.30pm until 8.30pm at Weavers Court.”
The Alnwick guild already has 25 members.
To join, email Dianne at [email protected]
The Townswomen’s Guild has around 400 branches and 12,000 members across the UK.