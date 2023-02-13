Dianne Watson has launched a Townswomen’s Guild, where members meet once a month to enjoy each other’s company, make friends and enjoy events and crafts.

She explained: “I was looking to join the WI before Covid, but obviously that didn’t happen, and then I sadly discovered that Alnwick no longer had a WI branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wanted to be part of an active women’s group and as not everyone has transport to take them to existing but outlying groups, I wanted to form a group in Alnwick.

Dianne Watson has set up a branch of the Townswomen's Guild.

“We have just had our first meeting and it was a success. It was very friendly, and everyone was very enthusiastic.

"Meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month between 6.30pm until 8.30pm at Weavers Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alnwick guild already has 25 members.

To join, email Dianne at [email protected]