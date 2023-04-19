News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Corn Exchange under new ownership

The historic but dilapidated Alnwick Corn Exchange is under new ownership.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST

Cllr Gordon Castle, member for Alnwick ward on Northumberland County Council revealed the news in a social media post.

“I can say publicly that the Corn Exchange has been purchased from its former owner by a local businessman who has plans for it,” he wrote on Alnwick Matters. “This will take time so patience please!”

It prompted numerous comments welcoming the news and plenty of speculation on what it could or should be.

Corn Exchange, Alnwick.Corn Exchange, Alnwick.
Among them Cathy Crowther commented: ‘Why not make it into a central community centre for all the town to use?’

Cathrine Nairn added: ‘Would made a nice hotel and small function room.’

Marty O'Hanlon said: ‘Why does the town not buy it? Make it into a hub, hot desks, mailboxes. Help small businesses have an office space with meeting rooms to encourage growth of business.’

Peter-Debbie Bell added: ‘Would make a nice nursery day care centre/soft play/trampolines.. plenty of room for the bairns to play.. just the money to get it all sorted would be extortionate.’

Inside the Corn Exchange in Alnwick.Inside the Corn Exchange in Alnwick.
Christine Pentleton said: ‘Would love for this lovely building to be revamped and used like the corn exchange in Leeds, divided up into small shops/units for independent traders etc, or an indoor market, something for the locals and tourists.’

The Grade II listed building dates back to 1862 when it opened after years of lobbying by local traders for such a venue to undertake both agricultural and cultural matters.

It later became a cinema and bingo hall before falling out of use.

More recently, pub chain JD Wetherspoon had plans dating back to 2012 for a £2m refurbishment of the venue. It received planning permission in 2014 but it pulled out in 2016 for commercial reasons.

The Corn Exchange is under new ownership.The Corn Exchange is under new ownership.
