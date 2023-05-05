News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Community Trust launch new singing group

Following the success of Alnwick Allstars, Alnwick Community Trust is delighted to launch another singing group.

By Charlie Watson
Published 5th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The group, Just Sing, is welcoming anyone who is keen to sing, regardless of ability.

Taking place in St James’s Community Hall every Thursday between 1pm and 2.30pm, the group will sing a range of hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, facilitator at the group, said: ”There is clear evidence that singing and music lifts the spirits and improves health and well-being.

The singing classes will be held in St James's Community Hall.
The singing classes will be held in St James’s Community Hall.
"I am delighted to offer this new opportunity through the trust for anyone to join us on this new singing journey, where members can occasionally sing to live music as well as backing tracks.”

Thanks to funding, the first two sessions will be free and then just £2 per session.

The group is welcoming anyone to go along to the first session on May 18, including those with dementia, autism or people recovering from illnesses.