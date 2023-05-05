The group, Just Sing, is welcoming anyone who is keen to sing, regardless of ability.

Taking place in St James’s Community Hall every Thursday between 1pm and 2.30pm, the group will sing a range of hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, facilitator at the group, said: ”There is clear evidence that singing and music lifts the spirits and improves health and well-being.

The singing classes will be held in St James’s Community Hall.

"I am delighted to offer this new opportunity through the trust for anyone to join us on this new singing journey, where members can occasionally sing to live music as well as backing tracks.”

Thanks to funding, the first two sessions will be free and then just £2 per session.

