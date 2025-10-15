The Alnwick community continues to rally to support a local woman fighting cancer who hopes to receive treatment in America.

Wife and mother Amy Boe, 47, was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer in 2023. Doctors later discovered she had bone and liver cancer after she reported of a sore back in the gym.

With little success during UK treatment, Amy found Doctor Vogl in Germany who offers Tace treatment – costing around £5000 per trip.

Back in June, the owners of Amy’s regular Gym, Urban Fitness in Alnwick organised a 24-hour community ergathon to help fundraise for another round of treatment.

Alnwick woman, Amy Boe has been receiving cancer treatment in Germany.

However, doctors have found a new tumour and now the community is pulling together to help raise even more funds.

Amy’s husband, Alex said: “Amy’s had four treatments in Germany and we have got enough for the treatment next week then we are kind of back to square one. There are so many treatments on the NHS shes not eligible for and there’s so much red tape so it’s heartbreaking really.”

As options are becoming limited, Alex explained that they are now considering an ultra-sound treatment in America called Histotripsy which costs $50,000.

To help raise the money, Urban Fitness have organised a Christmas fundraiser on Monday, December 8 which will include a visit from Santa.

Friends of the family also organised a community fundraiser at Alnwick Working Men’s Club back in August with raffles and performances from Alnwick All Stars.

Amy chose to share 50% of the proceeds from this fundraiser with another man who was batting cancer but sadly passed away, and so the money was used towards his funeral costs.

Alex added: “We know so many people around Alnwick with cancer now and throughout everything she has been going through, Amy’s still been trying to help other people.

"We’d really just like to thank everyone, everyone has been so amazing and so supportive.”

Through collective efforts, £19,956 has been raised which has gone towards Amy’s treatment. The target is currently set at £50,000 and those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe.

Tickets for the Santa visit can be purchased from Urban Fitness.