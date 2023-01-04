The Northern Angels decided to host the event at its Market Place store to improve fast fashion and encourage people to shop smarter for the environment.

People are asked to bring no more than 10 items of clothing that they no longer want, as long as they’re clean and in wearable condition.

The day is kicking off on January 7 at 10am, with light bites up for grabs alongside new items for your wardrobe.

Northern Angels in Alnwick town centre.

Vicky Diggens, owner and founder of The Northern Angels, said: “The Northern Angels is synonymous with ethical fashion and gifting. Encompassing all things feminine we enjoy creating a space that encourages community, femininity and caring for our planet.