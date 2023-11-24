Alnwick Civic Society presents 20 awards recognising people for their contribution to the town

Twenty groups and individuals have received Alnwick Civic Society Awards for the contribution they are making to the town.

A few months ago, local residents were invited to suggest projects and initiatives that have made a difference to Alnwick over the last few years.

The community rose to the challenge and nominated an impressive variety of projects.

Once nominations closed an assessment panel selected 20, representing a broad mix of activities that make a difference to life in Alnwick, as well as a number of examples of high quality restoration and renovation that is the traditional focus of most civic societies.

Alnwick Civic Society award winners.

The awards and certificates were presented by Kevin Trickett, chairman of Wakefield Civic Society at a well-attended ceremony at St James Church.

Following presentation of the awards a distinguished panel participated in a lively discussion on the role the community plays in shaping the future of Alnwick.

Awards for an outstanding contribution were presented to: Alnwick Library and Playhouse for the renovation and restoration; Alnwick Youth Hostel for the restoration and Cycle Hub’ Jim Crowther for development of bell-ringing at St Michael’s Church; Suzy Walker and the team for Alnwick StoryFest; students and staff at Duchess’s Community High School for tree planting.

