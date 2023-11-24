Alnwick Civic Society presents 20 awards recognising people for their contribution to the town
A few months ago, local residents were invited to suggest projects and initiatives that have made a difference to Alnwick over the last few years.
The community rose to the challenge and nominated an impressive variety of projects.
Once nominations closed an assessment panel selected 20, representing a broad mix of activities that make a difference to life in Alnwick, as well as a number of examples of high quality restoration and renovation that is the traditional focus of most civic societies.
The awards and certificates were presented by Kevin Trickett, chairman of Wakefield Civic Society at a well-attended ceremony at St James Church.
Following presentation of the awards a distinguished panel participated in a lively discussion on the role the community plays in shaping the future of Alnwick.
Awards for an outstanding contribution were presented to: Alnwick Library and Playhouse for the renovation and restoration; Alnwick Youth Hostel for the restoration and Cycle Hub’ Jim Crowther for development of bell-ringing at St Michael’s Church; Suzy Walker and the team for Alnwick StoryFest; students and staff at Duchess’s Community High School for tree planting.
Certificates were also presented to recognise the contributions of: Aln Valley Railway for Aln Valley Cycle Track; Alnwick in Bloom for improving the visual ambience of the town; Andrew Carr for pressure cleaning of pavements in the market place, passages and paved areas; Barry Grieveson and his group of litter pickers; Beth Gascoigne-Owens as the inspiration behind community initiatives; Drop-in Centre at Alnwick Gardens for activities of Elderberries; Gallery Youth for the Freerider bike track; Glebelands Lodge for stonework improving the appearance of the property; Sandra Baker, Audrey Bowes and Peter Mannion for stonework of wall opposite the police station; Hazel Roden and Alnwick Community Growers for allotment based activities and projects; Historic Property Restoration for stonework at Croft Cottage; Mark Jones for transforming the building and the business at the Dirty Bottles; Mick Grant for volunteering in the Collections and Archives Section of Bailiffgate Museum; Pat Ashton on behalf of Alnwick U3A for support and cultural activities; and Paul Foster for stonework at 1 Prudhoe Street, 6 Lisburn Street and Hope House Garden Wall.