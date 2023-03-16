News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Civic Society awards to return after seven year gap

Alnwick Civic Society is reviving its awards last held in 2016 – and wants local residents to have their say on who the 2023 winners should be.

By Ian Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT

The awards aim to recognise excellence and honour the achievements of those who have contributed most to the special quality of the town over recent years.

The society is seeking nominations for projects or initiatives that have made an outstanding contribution to the town.

Past awards have rewarded excellence in heritage conservation and high standards in new development.

The winners at the Alnwick Civic Society Awards2015/2016.
They have recognised the effort and achievements of those who work to maintain the condition of the town, and those who have increased awareness and improved understanding of our past.

Recipients have included major developers with projects that have gone on to gain national recognition, and individuals who preserved heritage in their own home for future generations, or made a difference to the appearance of their neighbourhood.

Alnwick Civic Society chairman, Peter Reed said “We are opening nominations up to everyone because we want a conversation about what makes Alnwick special.

"Where will developments leave a lasting mark? Which initiatives have set a good example for others to follow? Who is successful at spreading the word about Alnwick’s special quality?”

Anyone can nominate a project or initiative that they believe deserves an award. They can even nominate something they have done themselves (as long as they have support from someone else).

Nomination forms are being distributed widely, and are also available at https://alnwickcivicsociety.org.uk

The closing date for nominations is September 1. An independent panel will assess them before the awards are made at the end of the year.

Alnwick