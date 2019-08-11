Alnwick choir head to Edinburgh for second Fringe Festival appearance
An Alnwick choir head to Edinburgh to take part in Fringe Festival.
For three weeks every August Edinburgh Fringe Festival welcomes performers from all over the world to present their shows alongside the Edinburgh International Festival.
Following their successful first visit, Rock Festival Choir were invited back to the same iconic city centre venues for a second year – this time to present an exciting programme of contemporary choral classics.
Last year, Alnwick’s choir directed by Peter Brown, performed the Rachmaninov Vespers as part of the Edinburgh Fringe at two city centre venues, Greyfriars Kirk and Canongate Kirk.
The concerts attracted large and receptive audiences, who responded very warmly to the performance.
The choir members are looking forward to their performances – 5.30pm at Canongate Kirk on Friday August 16 and 5.30pm at Greyfriars Kirk on Saturday, August 17.
Tickets are available online as well as from the Festival box office.