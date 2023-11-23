Alnwick chippy to close due to cost of living crisis and rising price of fish and chips
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victoria House owners Glen and Jodie will open for the last time on Saturday night.
They said: “This last year has undoubtedly been the hardest I have ever had to face running my business.
“Prices have soared stock and bills, I have tried to juggle and it just doesn’t add up. Victoria House, my business, I loved it. Six years of pure enjoyment obviously with highs and lows.
“But as we all know cost of living is crippling and unfortunately fish and chips just isn’t the cheap meal it once was. I refuse to put my prices up to compete and I always said that would be the day the doors close so here we are.
“We both have full time jobs to go to and are looking forward to the next chapter.
“Thank you all so much for your custom over the years.”