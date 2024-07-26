Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mind and Sole, a mental health and well-being charity, is moving to new, larger premises in Alnwick.

The organisation has been providing mental health support for several years from The Hub on Wagon Way Road and was recently granted charity status.

It offers a range of services including counselling, support groups, and community outreach.

The new location on Bondgate Within, a spacious three-storey building, offers numerous rooms that will allow the charity to expand its services and better support individuals dealing with mental health issues.

Chrissy Smith (front) with team worker Sharon Shiel at the new base. Picture: Highlights PR

Chrissy Smith, the founder of Mind and Sole, said: "This new location provides us with the space we need to enhance our services and reach more people in the community. It’s right in the heart of the town and means that more people can visit us when they need our help. It's a significant step forward for us."

However, the transition to the new premises requires substantial support, and Mind and Sole is reaching out to the local community for assistance.

The charity is in urgent need of the following: Decorators to help refresh the new space, electricians to ensure all electrical systems are safe, builders to carry out structural work, carpet cleaners, Wi-Fi installers and plumbers to fit a new accessible toilet.

"We are calling on local businesses and skilled people to assist us in making our new home ready for operation," Chrissy said. “Any help, whether it’s time, skills, or donations of materials, will be immensely appreciated."

The charity is gradually moving to the new building during August and will reopen fully in September once the essential maintenance and building work is completed.

“Here at Mind and Sole, local people have told us that we are a cornerstone of mental health support in Alnwick,” said Chrissy. “We provide crucial services and a safe space for individuals facing mental health challenges. This move is an exciting opportunity to grow and improve what we can do for the people of Alnwick, but we rely on help, and we know community support is vital to make it a reality.”