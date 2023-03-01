Mayor Geoff Watson at the MACPI fundraising event.

Mayor Geoff Watson was among those who attended.

Since 1991 MACPI (Multi Agency Crime Prevention Initiative) has channelled local cash directly into projects in Alnwick designed to steer young people away from crime and drug/alcohol abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in response to growing concerns about youth exclusion and the numbers of youngsters coming to the notice of the police MACPI’s main purpose continues to be combining often small amounts of money into game-changing grants.

Beneficiaries have included community-based organisations, one-off projects and local sports clubs together with programmes organised by local churches.