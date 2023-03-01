Alnwick charity MACPI holds coffee morning
Alnwick-based charity MACPI held a coffee morning at St James’s Church on Pottergate recently.
Mayor Geoff Watson was among those who attended.
Since 1991 MACPI (Multi Agency Crime Prevention Initiative) has channelled local cash directly into projects in Alnwick designed to steer young people away from crime and drug/alcohol abuse.
Formed in response to growing concerns about youth exclusion and the numbers of youngsters coming to the notice of the police MACPI’s main purpose continues to be combining often small amounts of money into game-changing grants.
Beneficiaries have included community-based organisations, one-off projects and local sports clubs together with programmes organised by local churches.
The MACPI committee always welcomes hearing from anyone, companies or individuals, who would like to contribute funds or offer support. Also, if there are projects out there which accord with MACPI’s aims and are looking for funding, they can contact [email protected]