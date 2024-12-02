Alnwick charity fun run welcomes hundreds of Santa Clauses for festive fundraiser

By Lauren Coulson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:13 BST
Some 400 people took part in a Santa Fun Run at Alnwick Rugby Club to raise funds for charity.

Runners – bedecked in Santa hats, Alnwick Santa Fun Run t-shirts, fancy dress and Christmas jumpers – completed either a 2.5km or 5km route around Alnwick.

The event was started as a family’s fundraising event for their son's rugby tour, and now acts as a platform bringing together teams, clubs, family and friends from across north Northumberland to raise funds for their club or team’s trips, or a charity of their choice.

From sponsorships and donations, a portion is donated to children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon and Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Adding to the festive fun was Slaters Family Funfair and North Tyneside Steelband to provide entertainment, and Alnwick RFC Women's Rugby club also participated, with players selling breakfast rolls and sweet treats to raise fund for the senior women’s tour.

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

Hundreds arrived to participate in the Santa fun run.

1. NPNG Alnwick Santa Fun Run NEP

Hundreds arrived to participate in the Santa fun run. Photo: Jane Coltman Photography

Photo Sales
Wooden Spoon mascot.

2. Santa Fun Run

Wooden Spoon mascot. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Smiles all around.

3. Santa Fun Run

Smiles all around. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Getting into the spirit.

4. Santa Fun Run

Getting into the spirit. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice