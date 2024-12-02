Runners – bedecked in Santa hats, Alnwick Santa Fun Run t-shirts, fancy dress and Christmas jumpers – completed either a 2.5km or 5km route around Alnwick.

The event was started as a family’s fundraising event for their son's rugby tour, and now acts as a platform bringing together teams, clubs, family and friends from across north Northumberland to raise funds for their club or team’s trips, or a charity of their choice.

From sponsorships and donations, a portion is donated to children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon and Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Adding to the festive fun was Slaters Family Funfair and North Tyneside Steelband to provide entertainment, and Alnwick RFC Women's Rugby club also participated, with players selling breakfast rolls and sweet treats to raise fund for the senior women’s tour.

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

