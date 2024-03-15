Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Garden Trust has received £350,000, while Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery has received £375,000.

Alnwick Garden Trust’s funding will support its Growing Together Northumberland project helping people over the age of 16 who are out of work to gain work experience, volunteer with the charity and also engage in community-led projects.

The main aim of the project is to improve health and wellbeing, cultivate skills in volunteers and raise aspirations.

Meanwhile it will also empower communities to grow their own produce, reduce food insecurity, raise awareness on sustainable gardening practices and other sustainability initiatives.

Claire Mitchell, strategic head of community and education at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding.

“It will allow us to be able to work within our local communities and provide real opportunities that will not only remove barriers to employment, but also help people gain skills that can then lead to more sustainable and higher paid employment.

“Five years’ worth of funding will allow longevity of the project and the real chance to make a lasting difference, for which our communities deserve.”

Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery’s funding will support its work with local partners to create opportunities for volunteering, employment, innovative work placements and skills development in heritage and also in other business sectors, as well as delivering skills and job-related training.

The aim is to work with the community to become a more diverse heritage organisation, led by volunteers for the benefit of local communities and visitors to Alnwick and the surrounding area.

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery, said: “We are delighted. The funding allows us to deliver our aspirations for the development of the museum as a community hub shaped by the people.

“Thanks to the National Lottery players, we can strengthen our community engagement by delivering an exciting and beneficial range of events, development opportunities and outcomes. We will be excited to share more with you as the project takes shape.”