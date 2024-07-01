A flag lowering ceremony to mark the end of Armed Forces Week. Pictures: Jane ColtmanA flag lowering ceremony to mark the end of Armed Forces Week. Pictures: Jane Coltman
Alnwick ceremony marks end of Armed Forces Week

By Ian Smith
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:16 BST
Local residents, military personnel, veterans and civic dignitaries gathered at the flag pole next to the war memorial in Alnwick for a flag lowering ceremony to mark the end of Armed Forces Week.

Alnwick Town Mayor, Councillor Geoff Watson, led the ceremony and gave a brief address.

Prayers were led by Father Stephen Watson and the National Anthem was then sung.

The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon as the flag was lowered and a salute was given from military representatives including personnel from RAF Boulmer.

The Mayor thanked those who had attended the ceremony.

One of the standard bearers.

One of the standard bearers.

One of the standard bearers.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was represented.

2. Armed Forces Week 3

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was represented.

The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon.

3. Armed Forces Week 4

The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon.

A flag was raised in Alnwick to mark the occasion.

4. Armed Forces Week 5

A flag was raised in Alnwick to mark the occasion.

