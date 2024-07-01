Alnwick Town Mayor, Councillor Geoff Watson, led the ceremony and gave a brief address.
Prayers were led by Father Stephen Watson and the National Anthem was then sung.
The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon as the flag was lowered and a salute was given from military representatives including personnel from RAF Boulmer.
The Mayor thanked those who had attended the ceremony.
1. Armed Forces Week 2
One of the standard bearers.Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Armed Forces Week 3
The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was represented.Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Armed Forces Week 4
The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon.Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Armed Forces Week 5
A flag was raised in Alnwick to mark the occasion.Photo: Jane Coltman