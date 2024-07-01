Alnwick Town Mayor, Councillor Geoff Watson, led the ceremony and gave a brief address.

Prayers were led by Father Stephen Watson and the National Anthem was then sung.

The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon as the flag was lowered and a salute was given from military representatives including personnel from RAF Boulmer.

The Mayor thanked those who had attended the ceremony.

1 . Armed Forces Week 2 One of the standard bearers.Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2 . Armed Forces Week 3 The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was represented.Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3 . Armed Forces Week 4 The Northumbrian Pipes were played by Tom Rippon.Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales