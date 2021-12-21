Alnwick cemetery reopens following storm damage

A large tree in Alnwick Cemetery felled during Storm Arwen.

Alnwick Town Council would like to thank its staff and contractors for their efforts over the last few weeks to make this possible.

Members of the public are advised to take extra care when visiting and remain on paths as much as possible.

Access is only permitted in daylight hours.