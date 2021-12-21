Alnwick cemetery reopens following storm damage
Alnwick cemetery has reopened following damage caused by Storm Arwen.
Alnwick Town Council would like to thank its staff and contractors for their efforts over the last few weeks to make this possible.
Members of the public are advised to take extra care when visiting and remain on paths as much as possible.
Access is only permitted in daylight hours.
A few areas are still closed so if the grave you wish to visit cannot be reached please find the Cemetery Superintendent.