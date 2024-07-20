New for the 2024 is the Lions of the Red Rose exhibition, where visitors can enter the eerie, immersive exhibition space inspired by the battlefields of the Wars of the Roses to learn about key members of the Percy family during this turbulent time, as well as objects and documents from the castle collection and archive. Items that have never been on public display before will be shown, from a surviving Percy fingerprint dating back to 1458 to cannonballs dropped in the castle well during a siege.

Visitors can also step back into the 15th century in a bustling medieval encampment, on August 3 and 4 then again on August 24 and 26, to soak up the labourers’ knowledge of the Middle Ages. If you have ever wondered what would happen if you needed medical help in the Tudor period, you should meet the Barber Surgeon, on July 23 and 25, 30 and August 1, who teaches the cutting edge of historical medicine with a range of gruesome ways to chop off an arm or save a leg.

Musical performances will take place throughout summer, including The Tudor Songbook, Trouvere Medieval Minstrels and Pearl in the Egg, as well as outdoor performances by the acclaimed Silly History Boys.

Book enthusiasts should mark August 29 on their calendars as an evening with medieval historian and author Ian Mortimer, who will speak about his latest book Medieval Horizons: Why the Middle Ages Matter, will take place. Author, historian, and broadcaster Dan Jones also returns to Alnwick Castle on September 18 as part of the book tour for his new biography of King Henry V, offering a brand-new life of England's greatest king.

Victoria Perkins, marketing manager at Alnwick Castle, said: "We are thrilled to present a summer filled with brilliant performers, fascinating book talks, and fun at Alnwick Castle. With falconry, cannon firing, broomstick training, and magic all among the entertainment on offer, each visit promises to bring joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories in the historic surroundings of the castle."

Further details, including ticket bookings and daily performances, are available through the Alnwick Castle website.

